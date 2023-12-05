As the festive season fully hits its stride, a wave of vibrant lights and decorations begins to brighten homes and neighborhoods. Leading the charge in innovative and eye-catching lighting solutions is Govee, a brand renowned for its extensive range of LED lighting products.

We’ve had the chance to check out quite a few Govee lighting solutions over the last year, each with a slightly different use case. While most readers might associate the brand as being great for sprucing up a bedroom or living space, it might surprise some to learn that Govee has outdoor product as well.

If you’re still looking to decorate your yard (it’s never too late!) or add plenty of color to your home and office, you may be interested in what Govee’s got to offer.

For those eyeing the spectacular range of Govee lighting products, there’s an enticing option available on Amazon. Govee offers a handful of products as a collection, presenting a cost-effective alternative compared to purchasing each item individually. This bundled approach not only saves money but also provides a harmonious set of lighting solutions, ensuring consistency in quality and style across your decorations.

Here’s a closer look at some of their standout offerings for the holiday season. Note that each is offered through Govee and Amazon, but if you’re looking to grab a few of them, I suggest checking out the full Christmas Lights Set Plus.

Govee Christmas String Lights

With the Govee Uni-IC Control technology, users can choose from 16 million colors for each LED bead. These lights are IP65-rated for water resistance and can withstand cold temperatures, making them durable for outdoor use. They also come with over 99 dynamic scene modes and a built-in microphone to synchronize with music.

These lights are ideal for adding a festive touch to various settings, be it holiday decorations, romantic setups, or themed parties. Perfect for those looking to personalize their holiday decor with a multitude of color options and effects. Comes with a one-year limited warranty​​​​.

Govee RGBIC LED Permanent Outdoor Lights

These lights boast festive RGBIC lighting effects, inspired by nature and holidays. They are highly durable (IP67 grade) and can withstand extreme weather conditions. The unique triangular lighting effect is eye-catching, and they offer easy installation and multiple control options, including voice assistants and the Govee Home App.

Designed for permanent outdoor installation, these lights are perfect for eaves, fences, and corridors, providing year-round decorative lighting. Suited for homeowners seeking a long-lasting and versatile outdoor lighting solution. A three-year limited warranty is provided​​​​.

Govee RGBIC Warm White Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Smart Outdoor String Lights

These string lights are designed to enhance the ambiance of outdoor spaces like gardens, patios, and backyards, perfect for gatherings and special moments.

They offer smart app and voice control via Alexa/Google, music sync mode, a timer and schedule feature, 40 vibrant scene modes, and are both waterproof and shatterproof. Ideal for those who love to host outdoor events and desire a customizable, smart lighting experience. Comes with a one-year limited warranty​​​​.

Govee Curtain Lights

The curtain lights include 520 teardrop-shaped light beads for a high pixel density and vibrant display. They offer DIY Mode for creative customizations, multiple installation options, various light effects for different occasions, and hands-free voice control. They are also IP65/IP44 waterproof.

These lights are designed for creating personalized DIY light shows, adding a special touch to any evening. Best suited for those who enjoy crafting unique lighting setups and shows, especially for indoor events or decorations. A one-year limited warranty is available​​​​.

Govee Outdoor Light Show Box

Adding to the array of Govee’s impressive holiday lighting solutions is the Govee Outdoor Light Show Box, a device that takes outdoor lighting to a new level of interactivity and fun. This device is perfect for party enthusiasts and homeowners who want to add a dynamic, musical element to their outdoor lighting. It’s designed to control and synchronize up to 10 lighting devices to music, making it ideal for lively outdoor parties and gatherings.

It can synchronize Govee indoor and outdoor color lights with 22 music modes and 18 scene modes, providing a wide range of lighting effects to match any mood or event. Users can connect up to 10 Govee lights via Bluetooth within a 100ft range using the Govee Home App, allowing for centralized control of a large lighting setup.

Get Started Today

Govee’s lighting collection transcends the boundaries of seasonal festivities. That is to say they’re not just for Christmas; again, it’s never too late! Their versatility and range of customizable options make them suitable for year-round use.

Whether it’s adding a cozy ambiance to summer patio gatherings, illuminating spooky Halloween décor, or creating a romantic atmosphere for special evenings, these lights adapt to every occasion. Their durability and ease of control, coupled with a variety of lighting effects and colors, ensure that they remain a staple in your home’s aesthetic, no matter the season.

Govee’s range of lighting products, from the adaptable Christmas String Lights to the durable and permanent outdoor RGBIC lights, the versatile outdoor string lights, and the creatively engaging Curtain Lights, cater to a wide array of preferences and needs. Each product offers unique features that allow users to elevate their holiday decorations and create memorable experiences.

If you’re ready to go all-in on some next-level lighting in your front yard, you may want to consider bundling these together. If the full Christmas Lights Plus Set is out of your budget, perhaps you’d like the standard Christmas Lights Set.