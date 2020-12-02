Grab 3 free months of YouTube Premium with this holiday deal

Everybody loves YouTube, but one thing no one likes is ads. Lucky for you, Google is being generous this holiday season offering three free months of YouTube Premium for new subscribers. Yeah, I know, it’s a bummer that it’s not for all users, but if you’ve never given YouTube Premium a try, here’s the perfect opportunity. Click this link to find out if you’re account is eligible, but you’ll have to hurry because this offer expires on December 6, 2020.

Now, you can spend the holidays bingeing through cat videos, educational content, music videos, and even how to cook the perfect turkey for Christmas–all without ads. Lest we forget, YouTube also has a host of original shows that are included with Premium, such as the highly-rated Origin, Wayne, and Impulse.

As if ad-free YouTube videos wasn’t reason enough, YouTube Premium also allows you to play videos in the background or with the screen off. Plus, you can download videos and view them later without worrying whether or not your signal is strong enough.

Additionally, YouTube Music Premium is included, providing you with tons of ad-free music to get you through the holidays. Whether it’s Christmas hits or a way to drown out all the non-stop Christmas music, this service has you covered.

YouTube Premium normally costs $11.99 and that makes this a value of over a little $35. Google will even send you an email to remind you seven days before your trial ends to prevent you from getting charged. However, it’s also possible to cancel immediately after signing up, if you only want the free trial.