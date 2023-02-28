GravaStar announces the launch of the Supernova Bluetooth speaker and Alpha65 charger. The brand has always been known as creator of special sci-fi audio products, now taking its creation a notch higher.

Supernova Bluetooth speaker offers powerful sound and light

Anywhere it is placed, the Bluetooth speaker is quite effective. It could easily switch to camping mode if need be, to mimic a lantern, while at the same time it can be used for music and outdoor lighting.

According to GravaStar, the Bluetooth speaker is made in such a way that it resembles a mecha robot-inspired design. Also, it combines nostalgia with hyper-modern sci-fi influence. The materials used in designing the speaker speaks of the type of quality fans should expect. The body materials are metallic and zinc alloy – quality materials found only in top notch technological products.

Supernova comes as a product with collapsible legs and handle that makes it appear unique, and it’s just 2.2lb in weight. The speaker’s design is made in a way that it can absorb shocks and drops. Another special effect to it is that it features customizable light that changes colors when the music is playing. There are three different modes of lighting, offering luminous visual experience paired with enveloping audio.

Alpha65 offers quickest, safest charging performance

This Alpha65 makes users to feel they are actually making use of some robot from classic sci-fi films. Its shape-shifting design and the collapsible legs transforms it to what the user wants – whether for a tabletop display, or sitting down for charging ice blue lights. When active, it shows a real-time power status display.

Both products are proof of GravaStar interest in transforming products that seem boring and transforming them into collectible items that incorporate latest technologies. The charger features three ports – 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A. It comes with the ability to charge at the fastest-charging possible fr any plugged in device. It is resistant to heat, and delivers 65W of power safely to devices through GaN technology.

Availability

The Supernova Bluetooth speaker will be available in black or white color at the price of $179.99, while the Alpha65 charger will be available in only white color at $59.95.