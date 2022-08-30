Hurricane season is underway; are you prepared? What will you do if a major storm hits your area and power is knocked out for a day or two? Forget about charging your phone; what do you do about food?

Natural disasters come in all shapes and sizes, including tornados, ice storms, hurricanes, and earthquakes. While some of them may cause you to be without power for a few hours, others may stretch on for days at a time.

I’m a big advocate of portable chargers for phones and an even bigger fan of power stations for appliances. They’re a fantastic device to have on hand in emergency situations. Moreover, they’re designed to travel, too. So, if you’re a camping enthusiast or live that van life, you’ll love having one of these.

The GRECELL 2000W portable power station is that sort of all-in-one product that’s designed for a wide array of uses. Indeed, not only can you charge up devices using different methods, you can plug in a whole bunch of them at one time.

GRECELL 2000W Portable Power Station Features

Capacity: 1997Wh/2000W (Peak 4000W)/624000mAh

Battery Type: LiFePO4

AC Input: 1100W Max. 100-120V~50/60Hz

Solar Input: 11.5-50V / 500W Max.

6 AC Outputs: 100-120V~50/60Hz

2 DC5521 Outputs: 12V/3A

1 Car Port Output: 12V/10A

1 XT60 Output: 12V/10A

6 USB Outputs: 2*PD3.0 100W Max, 2*QC3.0 18W Max, 2*5V/2.4A

LED Light: Lighting/Strobe/SOS

Working Temperature: 14°F-104°F

Dimensions: 15.43 x 10.98 x 12.72 inches

Net Weight: 48.5 lbs/22kg

With six AC outputs to work with, the GRECELL portable station is perfect for emergency overnight situations where you might need to plug in a lamp, computer, electric grill, microwave, or other small appliances. Heck, why not use all of those at once?

Around front are another six outputs, including four USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports. And it’s not just a simple case of supporting those plugs, they’re fast and powerful, too. Two of the USB-A are 5V/2.4A while the other two are Quick Charge 3.0 compliant. And those Type-C ports? They’re up to 100W so that’s good for phones, laptops, tablets, and two-in-one devices.

Other ports present include two DC5521 outputs (12V/3A), a car adapter (12V/10A), and an XT60 (12V/10A) plug. If you’re keeping track, that puts us at 14 total devices to be plugged in at one time.

Here are some examples as to how much battery you’d have in the GRECELL portable power station.

Electric stove – 90 minutes

Electric grill – 110 minutes

Mini fridge – 30 hours

Microwave oven – 100 minutes

Drone – 16 charges

Hair dryer – 50 minutes

TV – 26 hours

Cell phone – 200 charges

When it comes to charging the GRECELL 2000W unit you’ve got two options, AC Input: 1100W Max. 100-120V~50/60Hz or solar panels. Plugged into the wall, you’re looking at around two hours to charge the battery up completely. Opt for solar and you may have about 4.5 hours if you’re using 500W panels.

The battery cell uses LiFePO4 which should be good for 3500+ full life cycles to 80% usage. It’s durable as well, and should not have any issues with bumps or bruises.

On the front is a nice large LCD panel that provides a quick glance look at real-time battery status. You’ll be able to easily identify remaining discharge (percentage), total output power, the status of each port, input power, and more.

Camping and leisure fans will love having multiple options for plugging in Bluetooth speakers, a mini projector, DSLR, GoPro, fans, and other on-the-go gear.

Now to be fair, this is not ultra portable or lightweight. At 48 pounds, it definitely makes its presence felt. However, there are two handles at the top that allow for easier grabbing and carrying. The whole thing is a solid unit, wrapped in a dark grey with an orange accent.

UPS Mode is great to have for those times when power is shaky or prone to short outages. Plug the GRECELL in between a wall and your devices and the uninterrupted power mode kicks in within 10ms to keep your equipment running. This is ideal for bottle warmers, CPAP machines, or medical coolers.

The GRECELL 2000W portable power station is rated to work in temperatures as low as 14 degrees or as high as 104 degrees so it’s likely tougher than you are. Also awesome is its two year warranty.

Learn more about the 2000W Portable Power Station at Poweraddmall where you can also purchase one.

Alternatively, you may want to check out its store on Amazon where you can purchase it $1,599. As of today there’s a coupon for an instant discount of $250, putting it at $1,349. If that’s a little too much for your budget, there are plenty of other options to choose from.