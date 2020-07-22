Hampton Products launches Peace By Hampton smart products

Many people have smart home products, from lights to thermostats to microwaves. However, they can be quite expensive.
That’s where Peace by Hampton a Best Buy exclusive line of smart devices by Hampton Products, comes in.
Peace by Hampton Smart LED Bulbs
The Smart Bulbs, available in 4-packs of either A19(traditional light bulb size) or BR30(indoor floodlight for recessed lighting) are Wi-Fi light bulbs that require no hub, are adjustable by app, and feature a color spectrum of 16 million colors.
The 4-pack of A19 bulbs costs $59.99 and is available here.
The 4-pack of BR30 bulbs costs $64.99 and is available here.
Peace by Hampton Single Outlet Smart Wall Plug
The Smart Wall Plug is a 15-amp Smart Wall Plug with scheduling capabilities, a countdown timer, and ability to be controlled via voice commands or through the Peace By Hampton app.
A two-pack of white plugs costs $18.99 and comes with a full two-year warranty. The pack is available here.