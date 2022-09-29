Cameras are pretty much everywhere we look and video chats are commonplace for both work and personal scenarios. Between our computers, phones, and laptops it’s pretty hard to own a device that doesn’t offer a front-facing camera.

In this new age of increased remote working, Zoom calls, and conferences with teachers and doctors, having a quality front-facing camera has become rather important.

If you’re relying on your Chromebook or old webcam to help you out in 2022, you’re going about things the wrong way. You deserve better. The people on the other end of your conversations deserve better.

The ANNKE WX810 4K Webcam, priced $150, is the 4K camera solution you didn’t know you needed.

ANNKE WX810 4K Webcam Features

Field of View: Horizontal FOV: 83°, Vertical FOV: 53°, Diagonal FOV: 91°

Video Resolution: 3840 × 2160 @ 30 fps/25 fps, 2560 × 1440 @ 30 fps/25 fps

Cable Length: 2m

Angle Adjustment: Pan: 0° to 360°; Tilt: 0° to 90°

Wide Dynamic Range (WDR)

2 Built-in microphones, picking up sounds within 5 meters radius

The ANNKE WX810 can capture a 4K video up to 30 frames per second resolution with up to 90 degrees of field of view without distortion.

If you’re among those who find yourself trying to make an office out of a spare room, you understand that sometimes background sounds can be a nuisance. A pair of noise-cancelling microphones ensure you are heard loud and clear without any outside or environmental noise distracting the people on the other end.

The ANNKE WX810 camera works with a whole array of video conferencing and calling programs, including Twitch, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, and YouTube as well as OBS and CAM IN.

I found the camera easy to set up with pretty much immediate recognition and driver installation. Simply plug the camera in and adjust articulate it in a way that captures what you’re aiming to keep in frame.

With a wide field of view it’s perfect for video conferencing and chats. And thanks to the pair of mics, I’ve had zero negative feedback from people on the end of my conversations. Truth be told, I tend to run a fan here at the office and central air can sometimes come across loudly. The noise cancellation is solid as it cuts down on things that might otherwise be picked up on a podcast or standard camera.

Learn more about the WX810 Webcam at ANNKE’s website where you can purchase one for $150.