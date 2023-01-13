There are many options to choose from when selecting a home security system. Blurams is one of the better-known brands in this competitive market and has a wide variety of products to fulfill security needs. I have been using the Outdoor Lite 4 Security Camera for a few weeks and will summarize what I like and dislike about it.

Design and Function

While the look of this camera is on par with any other brand’s outdoor camera, I am not particularly impressed with the feel. To put it bluntly, it feels cheaper than other security cameras that I have used in the past. I would venture to bet that one drop on a hard surface would result in a broken piece of equipment. However, I do appreciate that it comes with a long power cord and mounting hardware.

The camera is bulky, but that doesn’t bother me due to it being outdoors. The body is built to withstand harsh weather so once again, the size of the camera may make it more durable.

Neither the spotlights nor the siren overly impressed me. While they do largely function and respond as I had hoped, they are not as powerful as I had expected. The lights are just sufficient enough to get the job done but were a little underwhelming. The siren would certainly be heard by whomever is in front of the camera; however, I’m not confident that a neighbor or even someone in another room of the home would hear it very well.

Camera picture is great, motion and sound notifications respond and I haven’t missed anything that I can tell. While standard on this type of camera, the two-way talk is always nice to have.

Mobile App

The Blurams app has impressed me as it is easy to navigate and displays the camera picture very well. This camera has several options that can be accessed with a Blurams Guard account. Vehicle detection, pet detection, family member detection and package detection are all available with this upgraded account.

Operating the camera from the app is very straightforward. With a simple tap on your phone screen, you can activate alarms, lights, two way talk and recording functions. I have zero complaints about notifications. They are as customizable and gave me very few “false alarms” on motion detection, sound detection etc.

Installation

The installation of the camera was very easy and straightforward with simple directions. Setup took less than five minutes once I realized that it was not pairing with my older router. It is important to note that this camera can only operate on a 2.4GHz connection. Anything other than that, such as 5G, is not compatible with this camera.

Conclusion

I would recommend this camera to anyone who is working with a tight budget and who doesn’t want to be locked into a subscription. The cost for this camera sits around $50 which feels appropriate for a basic security camera.

The base function and features are available at no additional cost, making this a very affordable out-of-box solution. Other brands may force you into a subscription for the equipment to be used at all.

If you are in the market for a simple and easy to use camera that won’t break the bank, I would feel comfortable recommending the Blurams Outdoor Lite 4.