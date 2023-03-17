In today’s fast-paced world, our mobile phones have become an essential part of our lives. Whether it’s for work, entertainment, or staying connected with loved ones, we rely heavily on our phones to keep us connected and productive throughout the day.

But, as many of you know first hand, while our phones become more powerful and feature-rich, they also require more energy to keep them charged and running smoothly. This is where a reliable and efficient phone charger comes in.

Here, we will be taking a look at a relatively new and unknown brand, LDNIO, and two of its products. First we’ll check out the 65W Super Fast Charger, followed by the 120W 4-Port Charger.

LDNIO 65W Super Fast Charging Plug Charger

The LDNIO 65W GaN Super Fast Charger A3511Q is a compact and lightweight charger that uses GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, which is known for its high efficiency and low heat generation compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. The charger has a total output power of 65W, with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port that support fast charging for compatible devices.

The charger is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. It also features built-in safety mechanisms such as over-voltage protection, over-current protection, and short-circuit protection, which can help prevent damage to your devices.

Opt for the Type-C port alone and you’ll get 65W output; the other two deliver 18W on their own. Paired with one of the other ports, the Type-C port can still deliver 45W of power.

If you are looking for a powerful and efficient charger that can fast charge multiple devices simultaneously, the LDNIO 65W GaN Super Fast Charger could be a good option to consider. It’s portable, efficient, and powerful — all the things we care about in chargers like this.

LDNIO 120W 4-Port USB-C Charger

The LDNIO 120W 4-Port USB-C Charger is a high-powered desktop charger with four ports – two USB-C and two USB-A. It uses GaN III technology to provide fast charging for multiple devices at the same time. The charger has a maximum power output of 120W, which is enough to charge most laptops, including the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, as well as Chromebooks, tablets and smartphones.

The charger is equipped with advanced safety features to protect your devices from overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. The compact and portable design makes it convenient to carry around; the cable can be removed and packed up easily.

When using all four ports at once, the USB-C port on the left gives you 65W of charging prowess while the one on the right offers up a still-awesome 20W. The USB-A ports each deliver 18W.

Dropping to two or three plugs at once allows for more powerful per-port charging and using just one at a time really opens things up. Indeed, the Type-C ports can deliver up to 100W when they’re the only ones used.

Overall, the LDNIO 120W USB-C Charger is a high-quality and versatile charging solution for those who need to charge multiple devices quickly and efficiently.

Parting Thoughts

I wasn’t familiar with the LDNIO brand prior to checking these products out. After spending a few weeks using them around the office I feel comfortable recommending these two and think it’s a safe bet to suggest others, too.

Purchase Yours

You can learn more about LDNIO and its products at the manufacturer’s website where it has a fairly robust portfolio of accessories. Alternatively, you can also head to Amazon and purchase them. The 65W Super Fast Charging Plug Charger is currently available for about $30 while the 120W 4-Port USB-C Charger runs about $70.