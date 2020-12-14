Hands-on video footage of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus leaks out

Samsung is set to launch its new Galaxy S21 lineup of phones on January 14, 2020. However, it appears that most of us can’t wait for next year, because new details keep leaking out and we’re eating it up.

We’ve already seen renders of the new devices, and last week official teaser videos from Samsung leaked out. Now, we’re getting our first real-life hands-on video look at Samsung’s latest flagship device.

In a video posted to YouTube by Random Stuff 2, we get a good look at the front and the back of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21+. There’s nothing new to learn about the design that we haven’t seen from the previous renders and teaser videos, but it does help confirm a lot of details.

For instance, we are getting our real look at the unique camera bump which will define the design of the new Galaxy S21 phones. Along with a quick look at the back, we also get to see the minuscule bezels on the front around the display and the center hole-punch selfie camera.

You probably noticed the tape masking off certain areas of the device, it’s pretty hard to miss. The device being shown off is most likely a prototype and the masked off areas are to hide identifying markers or serial numbers that could be used to trace its origins.

One last little tidbit shown off in the video is the Geekbench Score, with the S21+ turning in a single-core result of 1115 and 3326 for the multi-core score. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ only scored 830 in the single-core benchmark and 3087 in the multi-core test. That’s a healthy little bump in performance from the new Snapdragon 888 which is expected to power the new devices.

There will also be an Exynos powered variant of the Galaxy S21 series of phones, but the model number shown in the Geekbench results appears to be from the Snapdragon-powered model. The model number also seems to point to this being the Samsung Galaxy S21+, even though the narrator calls it the Galaxy S21 in the video.

That’s about all we can make out from the video, but the user has also posted a photo comparison between the S21+ and iPhone 12 Pro. However, comparing photos on YouTube videos isn’t all that effective, and it’s even less so when viewing footage of the photos on two different displays like he’s done in this video. We’ll have to wait for some proper photo samples where we can pixel peep before making any judgment.

On January 14, 2021, we’re expecting Samsung to launch three different models, including the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Rumors have also pointed to the S21 Ultra having support for the S Pen, along with Samsung retiring the Note series.