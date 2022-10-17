Looking for an inexpensive way of keeping a watchful eye on your loved ones or pet? Consider the Winees Cam M2, a $50 affair that features 2K video capture and Alexa support.

It doesn’t cost very much these days to add peace of mind and security to various rooms throughout your home. The Winees Cam M2 is proof positive that you can set up an intelligent and fairly well-rounded experience on the cheap.

The M2 can be mounted to a wall or set on a desk and fully installed, ready to go, inside of around five minutes. That’s taking it out of the box, putting it together and pairing it to the AiDot app.

Features include 2K (2560 x 1440) video and image capture, motion detection for people and pets, night vision, and support for Amazon Alexa.

The main camera component is roughly the size of half of a tennis ball with a magnetic back. Use that to stick it to the desktop mount or mount it flush to a wall with the included accessories.

The mobile app is easy to set up with a number of customizations. For instance, you can ask it to send you notifications when it detects motion from pets and/or humans. It’s designed to record up to 15 seconds of footage at a time once it detects movement.

The camera comes with a microSD card slot that allows for up to 128GB but you’ll have to supply your own external storage. It does have three months of cloud service to keep things accessible from anywhere.

Rounding things out, the app lets you take snapshots of what’s in frame, a two-way mic allows for conversation, and the siren can be used to scare would-be intruders off. Bonus points awarded for Alexa support.

You can head to the Winees website and learn more about its products or to make a purchase. Alternatively, you can find them at Amazon as well. The M2 is currently listed at $52 with a two pack at $90 ($45 each).













