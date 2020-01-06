Harman Kardon adds new options to Citation portfolio

Harman Kardon on Monday added new models to its Citation line of wireless speakers, building on the family of products first introduced in early 2019. New for 2020 is a soundbar, a subwoofer, a portable speaker, and a smart alarm clock with wireless charging.

Citation 200

A portable speaker, this one packs up to eight hours of playback on a full charge. It’s offered in Black and Grey options and connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Citation 200 is also IPX4 splash proof so it makes a great companion for back yard listening or sitting poolside.

The speaker has Chromecast built-in and supports both Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay. As far as audio quality goes, the Citation 200 offers 24 bit/96KHz streaming. Pricing looks to be $300 when the speaker goes on sale; however, it’s not clear as to when that will be.

Citation Multibeam 700

The Multibeam 700 is a soundbar with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and HDMI connectivity. Like the aforementioned model, there’s internal Chromecast support as well as Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay. Similarly, there’s 24 bit/96KHz audio streaming.

Also present here is WiSA technology which allows for pairing to the Sub S for high-definition multi-channel audio. Priced $700 when it launches, the soundbar has a full-color display with touch controls.

Citation Sub S

There’s not a lot to say about the subwoofer but it does have the WiSA connectivity standard. It will cost $400 at launch so outfitting the home with the soundbar puts you at about $1,100 if neither are on sale.

Citation Oasis

Designed for the bedroom, the Oasis is a compact speaker that has a built-in alarm clock and wireless charging. Priced $200, it supports the same Chromecast, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay features, too.