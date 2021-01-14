Hatch adds Rest Mini to its portfolio of smart sleep products

Hatch, one of the leading names in smart sleep products, has announced a new device for 2021. Dubbed the Rest Mini, it’s exactly what you might envision — a small unit for helping users fall and stay asleep.

Rather than trying to be a jack-of-all-trades sleep device, the Rest Mini has a tighter focus. With eight different sounds, the $40 product is geared toward the little ones but it works for people of all ages.

Rest Mini Features

8 Soothing Sounds – Heartbeat, Water, White Noise, Dryer, Ocean, Wind, Rain, and Birds.

Simple Companion App – Control remotely with iOS and Android devices.

Custom Timer – Set sounds to play for any custom duration, for minutes or hours.

Easy Touch Controls – Play, stop, skip, or adjust volume with simple touch control on the device.

As one might imagine, users can control the sound machine via a mobile app; functions include sounds, timers, volumes, and on/off. Whether you’re looking to just let things run for a few minutes at the start of a nap or all night long, the Hatch Rest Mini is happy to help.

Look for the Hatch Rest Mini to go on sale in February. Learn more about Hatch and its other products at the brand’s official website.