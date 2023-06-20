HP unveils HyperX Cirro Buds Pro true wireless earbuds for gamers

HP’s gaming peripherals brand HyperX (quite popular for its gaming accessories) has announced its new HyperX Cirro Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. The earbuds are specially designed for gamers to achieve the best performance during gaming and for casual listeners to provide an immersive and comfortable listening experience. HyperX offers a premium range of earbuds with a new level of comfort, performance, and full control for an enhanced user experience.

HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless earbuds are priced at $99.99 and are now available through the HyperX US shop. You’ll get three attractive color options to choose from Tan, Black, and Blue color options.

Speaking about the key features of the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro true wireless earbuds include 8mm dynamic drivers for immersive sound, up to 35 hours of long-lasting battery life, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity ensures fast and seamless pairing. The earbuds have active noise cancellation support with hybrid active noise cancellation technology which ensures a crystal clear sound in noisy environments. HyperX offers three sets of ear tips for a comfortable, personalized, and secure fit.

“The new Cirro Buds Pro are designed with gamers and casual listeners in mind to provide a flexible, immersive and comfortable listening experience for a range of audio needs,” said Marcus Hermann, director of PC gaming, HyperX”.

You’ll get Low-latency audio connectivity to enhance the mobile gaming experience as well as ambient sound mode to stay connected to the surroundings. HyperX claimed that the charging case can charges the earbuds fully in just 40 minutes. The earbuds has IPX4 water-resistance rating means they can perform very well in wet conditions.