HP unveils Poly Voyager Free 60 series earbuds with ANC support

HP introduced its latest Poly Voyager Free 60 series wireless earbuds at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. Poly Voyager Free 60 series is comprised of Voyager Free 60 and Free 60+. In terms of external design, both earbuds have an almost similar stick-style design which looks quite attractive. HP’s latest Voyager 60 series earbuds are the best companion for those who want earbuds for just work and play.

Both earbuds are optimized and certified for use with communications platforms such as Google, Microsoft, Zoom, and more. The lightweight ergonomics and conical shape ear tips design offer all-day wear comfort.

In terms of specifications, the Poly Voyager Free 60 and Free 60 Plus are very similar, both earbuds come with adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support with a transparency mode, WindSmart technology, and the advanced noise-blocking algorithm ensures crystal-clear audio in a noisy environment. Each bud has a dedicated three-mic array which makes sure your voice is loud and clear during calls or meetings. Both the earbuds are dust and splash-resistant, HP rates them at IP54.

Voyager Free 60 series offers eight hours of listening time with ANC on and with the case lasts up to 24 hours. Both cases can charge via Qi wireless or USB C and it takes up to 3 hours to fully charge. The Voyager Free 60 series has fast charge support with just 15 min of charge it offers up to 1 hour and 12 minutes of talk time. They both support multipoint pairing of up to two devices at once via Bluetooth and can remember up to eight connections.

The Voyager 60 series is a hybrid work solution that comes with 10mm speaker drivers and HiFi sound which transforms your buds into a portable stereo. They both are compatible with Windows, iOS, Android, and macOS.

The Voyager Free 60 Plus comes with more advanced features when compared to the base variant. The first notable feature is its charging case, the Free 60+ charging case has a built-in OLED touchscreen display that lets you control the volume, music playback, and settings, and you can even view battery status, and control your meetings and calls.

The Voyager Free 60+ variant comes with USB C to 3.5mm cable which is most suitable for inflight entertainment systems. Simply, it turns the charging case into a wireless transmitter so that you can enjoy movies or music without wires. Though it’s not the first earbuds to come with this feature, LG’s Tone Free T90Q has a similar feature. It comes in Black and White color options.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 series starts at $299 and are expected to be available in March 2023 via Company’s official website.