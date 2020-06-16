HTC announces U20 5G and Desire 20 Pro for Taiwan

HTC on Tuesday announced a pair of new smartphones for the Taiwanese market, including its first 5G handset. Indeed, the HTC U20 5G and Desire 20 Pro are expected to hit other markets at some point, too.

On paper, the phones have the makings of a standard mid-range experience, and look like HTC’s take on a 2020 phone. That is to say they are not all that remarkable, but we’ll reserve final judgment if and when we get to actually see one of these in person.

HTC U20 5G

The HTC U20 5G houses a 6.8-inch FHD LCD display that tucks a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the hole-punch cutout located in the top left corner.

A fingerprint reader is located on the rear as are four cameras; the configuration includes a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens.

Powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, it’s Qualcomm’s affordable mid-range chip that allows for 5G connectivity. As to which version of 5G is baked in, it’s not immediately clear.

Other specs include 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage (with microSD expansion card slot), and a 5,000mAh battery. According to Engadget, the U20 5G will retail for NT$18,990 (~$640 USD) starting on July 1.

HTC Desire 20 Pro

Slightly smaller at 6.5-inches, the Desire 20 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as a 5,000mAh battery. The Snapdragon 665 processor is less powerful and doesn’t have 5G support, but that also keeps the price down, too. And, unlike the U20 5G, the Desire 20 Pro has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing is said to be NT$8,990 (~$300 USD) with a launch date of June 18.