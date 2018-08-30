Huawei announced today the Honor Play is going global

The Honor Play is not a new phone from Huawei’s sub-brand, it was actually released in China back in June. However, the “crazy fast, crazy smart” Honor Play is now branching out to new markets.

Crazy Fast, Crazy Smart

Powered by the Kirin 970 AI NPU (neuron process unit) and GPU Turbo technology the Honor Play promises a faster and smarter performing smartphone. The GPU Turbo technology, in particular, boasts a 60% increase in performance with a 30% decrease in battery drain.

That sounds great on paper, but it is in comparison to the previous Kirin 960 and only for supported games. At this time, the only games that appear to be supported by GPU Turbo are PUBG and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. More games are slated to be supported in the future but for now, GPU Turbo might not benefit you that much.

The Honor Play claims to be crazy smart making use of an independent AI NPU. According to Honor this makes AI smart applications run faster, improves camera performance, and face unlock. It also claims to help with providing 3D sound and 4D smart shock vibrations.

With 4D smart shock your phone will vibrate differently to certain actions in games such as switching or shooting guns and the use of special skills. Supposedly, Honor claims this will offer a more console-like haptic experience while gaming mobile. Currently, only PUBG supports this technology though.

Specs

Display: 6.3-inch 19.5:9 2160×1080

6.3-inch 19.5:9 2160×1080 SoC: Kirin 970 AI NPU 4 x 2.4GHz A73 + 4 x 1.8GHz A53

Kirin 970 AI NPU 4 x 2.4GHz A73 + 4 x 1.8GHz A53 RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB; microSD up to 256GB

64GB; microSD up to 256GB Cameras: Rear 16MP f/2.2; Secondary Rear 2MP f/2.4; Front 16MP f/2.0

Rear 16MP f/2.2; Secondary Rear 2MP f/2.4; Front 16MP f/2.0 Battery: 3750mAh

3750mAh OS: Android 8.1 Oreo; EMUI 8.2

Availability and Colors

The Honor Play comes in Midnight Black, Navy Blue, and Ultra Violet. There is also a special Player Edition of the Honor Play that comes in Red or Black with some added gaming style. As far as pricing goes the Honor Play will start for 329 Euros while the Player Edition will set you back 349 Euros.