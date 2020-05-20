Huawei launches Honor X10 5G for just $300

Huawei on Wednesday announced its Honor X10 5G smartphone. Key among the features are the Kirin chipset, plenty of RAM, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a triple-camera setup. All for under $300.

Huawei Honor X10 5G – a great all-rounder, with one catch

The Huawei Honor X10 5G has been revealed and it looks like a very promising phone on the surface.

Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Huawei Honor X10 5G:

6.63″ full HD+ LCD display (2400 x 1080) w/ 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D curved glass

Kirin 820 processor with 5G support

6GB/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM

64GB/128GB storage with microSD expansion card slot (256GB)

Android 10 with HONOR Magic UI 3.1.1

4,300mAh battery w/ fast-charging

USB-C port

Bluetooth 5.1

Power and lock button doubles as a fingerprint sensor

Back cameras: 40-megapixel (Sony IMX600 sensor) main camera 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera 2-megapixel macro camera

Front camera: 16-megapixel pop-up camera

Colors: Black, Orange, Silver, Blue

The Huawei Honor X10 5G will come in the following variants and respective pricing:

64GB + 6GB – $267 128GB + 6GB – $309 128GB + 8GB – $337



The phone is expected to launch in China on May 26 and will release in Europe shortly after.

The Huawei Honor X10 5G has some very solid specifications, particularly in the camera department. The added support for 5G bands means that it also makes this a great choice for an entry-level 5G phone.

With the growth of 5G in countries like China, Europe, and North America, smartphone users will increasingly look for 5G modems in phones.

