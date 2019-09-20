Huawei unveils Watch GT 2 with two-week battery life

Chinese device maker Huawei this week announced its latest wearable, the GT 2, in two sizes and four different editions. Indeed, the smartwatch will be sold in 42mm and 46mm cases with leather, rubber, and stainless steel strap options.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The 42mm (1.2-inch) model has a bezel-less 3D glass face and comes in at just 9.4mm thick. It will be offered in Sport Edition, Classic Edition, and Elegant Edition, with colors and straps varying between them.

The larger 46mm model has a 1.39-inch panel and is a smidge thicker at 10.7mm. It, too, comes in Sport and Classic editions; however, it is offered in an Elite Edition instead of Elegant.

The watches work as great fitness trackers with sensors and tech such as built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, barometer, compass, and altimeter. Water resistant, you can also use it in the pool to track laps and your heart rate.

The 46mm watch includes Bluetooth calling so you can talk to your wrist, if that’s something you’re into. There is no Wi-FI or LTE connectivity in either version.

Huawei says its watch can get up to one week of battery on the 42mm version and up to two weeks on the 46mm model. It achieves this by using the company’s Kirin A1 wearable processor which has a dual-chip design with low power consumption.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the launch details or price for either model. Look for more information to trickle out at a later date. Its predecessors currently sell for around $200-$250, depending on the model.