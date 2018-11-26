HURRY! Hulu Cyber Monday deal delivers one year of streaming for $12

It’s Cyber Monday, and part of an ongoing week, month, and season of incredible deals. Right now there’s a promotion at Hulu which happens to be one of the best deals we’ve seen so far.

For just a few more hours, both new and lapsed subscribers can score one year of Hulu for $0.99 per month. That’s less than $12 for one year!

Do note that this deal applies to Hulu’s Limited Commercials subscription, which means you’ll still end up watching some ads. Nevertheless, it’s a great deal considering the subscription usually runs $7.99 per month. Ultimately you end up saving $84 over the course of a year.

Like Netflix, Hulu is a high-profile video streaming service. Unlike Netflix, it carries current broadcasts of television shows as they arrive shortly after airing. Usually this means the next day.

In addition to carrying a diverse catalog of classic shows (Seinfeld, The X-Files, King of the Hill), it also has exclusive shows and original programming in The Handmaids Tale, I Love You, America, and 11.22.63. What’s more, there are plenty of movies available for streaming, too!

Hulu currently offers more than 150 shows which are on TV right now, including The Good Place, Blackish, and This Is Us. You can Hulu shows on your PC, or through Hulu’s app, Fire TV, Roku, and other devices.

If you’ve itching to give Hulu a try, or you canceled your subscription more than one year ago, jump on this Cyber Monday deal. It’ll run less than a cup of coffee a month, no matter where you buy your favorite caffeinated drink.