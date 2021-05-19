Are you in the market for a pair of wireless headphones but don’t have much of a budget to work with? We’re not talking about $100 or even $50 for a pair, we’re aiming lower. How about grabbing a set of wireless headphones for less than a decent meal?

The Xcentz XBuds S2 Bluetooth Neckband Headphones, available in Amazon for just $21.99, are a great value on its own. Features include IPX7 waterproof protection, magnets for securing them around your neck, and three sizes of ear tips. A single charge can provide up to eight hours of playback; charging takes about two hours from fully depleted.

Xcentz Xbuds S2

Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones: Xcentz Bluetooth neckband headphones has faster & stable signal transmission, clearer sound quality and lower power consumption.

Extended Playtime: Listen for up to 8 hours nonstop on a single charge. A 10-minute charge keeps you going for 70 minutes.

IPX7 Sweatproof: Sweatproof design keeps liquids out and the internal components protected.

Magnetic Earbuds: The built-in magnet attracts the earplugs when you don't use them. Versatilely used in running, jogging, gym and other kinds of sports.

Lightweight Neckband: Xcentz Bluetooth neckband headsets weigh only 0.75oz in flexible and durable silicone material.

As great as it would be pick these up for $22, we have a deal that drops the price nearly in half. Indeed, use the coupon code 4W8NJV9H at checkout and you can score a pair of Xbuds S2 for just $10.99.

You’ll have to act fast though because this limited time deal expires at 11:59PM PDT on May 19! This means you have but a few hours left.