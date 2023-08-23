HP’s sub-brand HyperX is a very popular name in the gaming industry known for its offering gaming solutions for gamers. Gamers’ preferred brand HyperX provides products with great aesthetics, superb comfort, and reliable performance. Today, HyperX unveiled its latest Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset at Gamescom (The world’s largest gaming event held annually in Europe). HyperX’s Cloud series headsets are quite popular for their legendary sound quality, durability, and comfort. With the addition of the Cloud III wireless headset raised the bar for ultimate gaming audio. HyperX packs a bunch of new cool features in its latest Cloud III headset, have a look at it.

HyperX Cloud III gaming headset retails at $169.99 and comes in Black and a combination of Black and Red color options. The headset is now available for purchase via the HyperX US website.

The Cloud III gaming headset boasts a new striking design with great aesthetics and is carefully engineered to offer maximum comfort while gaming. HyperX uses a full metal frame with a steel headband and aluminum forks on the Cloud III for durability. The foam ear pads and extra padding on the headband are made up of premium leatherette ensuring a comfortable fit.

A custom re-engineered 53mm angled driver with a lifetime activation of DTS Headphone via NGENUITY software to achieve 3D immersive audio with minute details in the game and deliver an exceptional audio experience to gamers. The headsets are tuned by HyperX audio engineers, offering an impeccable sound quality. You get a 10mm detachable microphone with an LED mute indicator that provides crystal-clear sound quality for all gaming and communication needs.

The fast 2.4GHz wireless connection on the Cloud III wireless gaming headset delivers a lag-free, smooth, uninterrupted, and reliable audio performance and offers a captivating wireless gaming experience. The headset is compatible with PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can even connect the headset with a USB C wireless dongle and USB A adapter to any compatible device. Cloud III wireless gaming headset lasts up to 120 hours of battery life on a single charge.