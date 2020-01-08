HyperX puts Qi wireless charging in Cloud Flight S headset

Now that we’ve got a universal standard in wireless charging, most phone makers are starting to consider Qi for some of its products. The question after that, naturally, is where else can we add it? Earbuds? Sure, but what about headphones?

It’s the first free-standing Qi-charging wireless gaming headset, giving you the convenience of both wireless charging and 2.4GHz wireless audio connectivity.

HyperX, a brand that specializes in gaming headphones and accessories, this week introduced its Cloud Flight S headset. Set to cost $160 when it goes on sale in February, it’s the first in the HyperX line to support the wireless standard. In fact, the company says it’s the first gaming headset ever to see it.

The Cloud Flight S features many of the same characteristics of its Cloud Flight headphones, but updated for today’s modern gamer.

Cloud Flight S Features

Gaming-grade wireless with long-lasting battery life

Qi Certified for wireless charging3

HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound

Game and chat audio balance

Signature HyperX comfort and durability

Detachable microphone with LED mute indicator

Customizable onboard controls

90° rotating earcups

Unfortunately, HyperX does not include a charger with its Flight S headphones. They’re happy to sell you one, though, in the ChargePlay Base. The 15W charger can juice up two devices at once and costs $60. Of course, you can always go with the included micro-USB cable that comes with the headphones, but that’s no longer cool, is it?