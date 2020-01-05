IEVA’s Time-C smartwatch monitors health and environmental factors

We live in a time where just about we own is considered smart. And while that is not entirely true, it sure feels that way. So much of what we buy now is smart to one degree or another.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Take watches, for instance. There used to be a sizable divide between smartwatches and activity trackers. Each had their own distinct features and consumers tended to lean in one particular direction over the other. Today there’s a lot of overlap and the “smarts” vary from one device to the next.

IEVA on Sunday introduced its newest wearable timepiece, or as it calls them, “environmentables”. Dubbed the Time-C, it monitors users health stats such as heart rate and activity. Moreover, it also keeps an eye on environmental factors like sun exposure, humidity, temperature, and pollution.

Time-C 1 of 4

Using the accompanying mobile app, the Time-C is able to react and predict, giving wearers advice, strategies, and product suggestions. Examples here might include how to protect your skin on harsh summer days or keep your hair in line on humid days. It’s also able to ensure users stay hydrated throughout the year.

Sensors in the Time-C can measure the following:

Ambient luminosity

Ambient noise

Indoor and outdoor pollution levels with CO2 and Volatile Organic Compound (VOCs) sensors embedded within the watch and location based pollution data (fine particles, ozone, carbon monoxide, etc.) pulled from sources such as the EU Copernicus Programme

Physical activity including steps, sleep and the automatic detection of multiple sports through AI

Heart Rate

The Time-C is a stylish analog watch with French-inspired design and Swiss-made mechanisms. It has stainless steel case, sapphire crystal dial and brass

dynamic hands. Data can be viewed on the watch and in detail on the IEVA app.

The Time-C has a battery life of up to five days for use outdoors and up to 24 hours when used inside. It comes with a charging station that lets it continually monitor indoor air quality levels.

The Time-C will initially available in classic steel and rose gold when it goes on sale later this quarter. Pricing is expected to start at $490.