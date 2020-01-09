IFROGZ intros AIRTIME Vibe headphones and AIRTIME Sport earbuds

IFROGZ this week introduced a pair of new headphones (AIRTIME Vibe, AIRTIME Sport) which will go on sale later this quarter. As we’ve come to expect from the brand, they offer quite the value proposition. The former is a pair of traditional pair of over-the-ear headphones while the latter are a pair of around-the-ear earbuds.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Here’s a look at what is on the horizon for IFROGZ and its CES 2020 products.

IFROGZ AIRTIME Vibe Headphones ($100)

IFROGZ AIRTIME Vibe 1 of 4

Offered in black, white, and blue, these headphones provide up to 30 hours of play back per charge. They offer Active Noise Cancellation which reduces ambient noise, if that’s something you need, which affects battery just slightly. Alternatively, listeners can plug in via 3.5mm headphone jack and have unlimited battery.

The folding headphones are IPX2 rated against light rain and/or sweat and are designed to travel. When not used for music they can also handle hands-free calls with its integrated microphone.

IFROGZ AIRTIME Sport Earbuds ($80)

Designed for more portability and a slightly more active user, these feature an around-the-ear sport wing design and an IPX5 rating. They’ll be offered in four colors: black, white, blue, and mint.

Battery life is rated up to 25 hours thanks to the portable carrying case with charges up via USB Type-C or wirelessly.

The Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds come with three sizes of silicone and one size memory foam ear tips. And should one of them get worn out, damaged, or even lost, IFROGZ will replace them for free… for life.

The earbuds have controls for playback, volume, and handling calls. Moreover, they also work with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Apple Siri.