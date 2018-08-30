IFROGZ’s new Second Hub Sync buds double as a wireless receiver

Audio accessory specialist IFROGZ launched this week the new Sound Hub wireless earbud family which includes the Sync, XD2, Tone and Plugz. Each of the new earbud pairs come with IPX-2 rating for water resistance and a warranty.

The accessories are already available for purchase from the official IFROGZ website and other select retailers. So let’s see what they offer:

Second Hub Sync

Price: $49.99

The Second Hub Sync is an earbud system that also doubles as a wireless receiver that can turn any device with a 3.5mm jack into a wireless device. This includes headphones, speakers or other earbuds.

The Sync wireless buds incorporate 8mm drivers for immersive audio experience and ship with four sizes of earbud tips. They also provide up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. Available in Black and White.

Sound Hub XD2

Price: $39.99

The XD2 feature 6mm dual neodymium drivers in each ear and can sustain up to 8 hours of battery life. You can grab them in Black, White or Navy.

Second Hub Tone

Price: $29.99

Equipped with 12mm drivers, the Second Hub Tone were created for those who never seem to find a comfortable fit with their earbuds. Thanks to the adjustable earbud tips, the Second Hub Tone perfectly mimics the shape of the ear. The audio accessories can deliver up to eight hours of playback and are available in several color options. These include Black/Gray, Coral/Gray, White/Gray and Navy/Red.

Sound Hub Plugz

Price: $29.99

The Sound Hub Plugzz rely on 8mm neodymium drivers to deliver quality audio. They have an estimated battery life of six hours and come with three earbud tip sizes. Get them in Black/White, Red/Gray, White/Gray or Purple/Pink.

Additionally, we should also note that the Sound Hub XD2, Tone and Plugz come with three EQ settings that let users choose custom sound profiles to suit whatever you’re listening to. On the Sound Hub XD2, you get Signature Sound, Bass Boost and Podcast.

While on the other two models users can take advantage of Music (a setting created to deliver the perfect experience no matter what you play), Movie and Podcast.

On top of announcing the new Sound Hub family, IFROG also took the opportunity to roll out the Flex Force 2 and Free Rain 2 wireless earbuds.

Flex Force 2 Wireless Neckband Earbuds

Price: $29.99

The around-the-neck Flex Force 2 feature 8mm drivers, IPX-2 water resistance and a battery life of up to 8 hours. Available in Black/Gray, Rose Gold/White and Silver/White, these magnetic buds help you eliminate the annoying problem of getting your cords tangled.

Free Rein 2 Wireless Earbuds

Price: $19.99

Free Rein 2 are a very budget take on the idea of wireless earbuds. They are magnetic and feature 8mm drivers and a battery that can support up to 6 hours of play time. They ship with three sizes of earbud tips. Get them in White, Red, Purple or Black.