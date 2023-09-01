Infinix has officially introduced its new camera-centric smartphone- the Zero 30 5G. It’s the first smartphone in its class to feature a 50MP front-facing camera a significantly higher number than most of the competition with support for 4K 60fps video capability. Along with the best camera hardware, Infinix packs full flagship features into Zero 30 5G including a 3D Curved display, MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Series processor, 108MP triple rear camera setup, massive 5,000mAh battery, and whole much more.

Zero 30 5G: Pricing and Availablity

The Infinix Zero 30 5G starts at $339 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and comes in Golden Hour and Rome Green color options. The Zero 30 5G pre-orders will commence on 2nd September through Flipkart in India.

Zero 30 5G: Stunning Curved Display and Mesmerizing Glass Back

Infinix went with the curved panel for the Zero 30 5G. The smartphone features a stunning 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D 60° Golden Curved AMOLED panel with a maximum 144Hz refresh rate making screen and OS navigation feel butter smooth and has up to 950 nits of peak brightness. Furthermore, the panel is certified with TUV Rheinland certification to protect users’ eyes during extended screen time.

The Zero 30 5G comes in two color variants- the Golden Hour is finished with a mesmerizing color-changing glass back and the Green one comes with a premium vegan leather finish both look quite attractive in hand.

Zero 30 5G: 50MP Selfie Camera and 108MP Rear camera

The Zero 30 5G is the first camera phone in this segment to feature a 50MP front camera capable of recording videos at 4K 60fps resolution from both rear and front cameras. On the back, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP rear camera with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) technologies to ensure stable image capture for both video and photography. The main unit is joined by a 13MP ultrawide lens that captures high dynamic range photos with stunningly sharp and crisp quality and a 2MP portrait camera. The smartphone comes with unique cinematic production modes that let you create more authentic and cinematic-style vlogs.

Infinix packs a wide array of unique video production features including AI Cam, Portrait, Pro, 108MP for high-resolution photos, Super Night, Dual video, and more. Both the front and the rear cameras have PADF (Phase Detection Autofocus) support ensuring sharp, high-quality image quality whether you are taking a selfie or shooting a video.

Zero 30 5G: Powerful Dimensity 8020 Chipset and massive 5,000mAh battery

Infinix Zero 30 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset based on 6nm architecture paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Unfortunately there’s no SD card slot in the phone for expanding the storage further. The Dimensity 8020 is a tweaked version of the Diemsnity 1100 was announced last year.

It houses a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging tech (Infinix bundles the 68W fast adapter in the box, no need to buy the fast charger separately) which claims to charge the phone 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes. The device runs on Android 13 based on XOS 13 out of the box. Infinix promises one major OS update and two years of security patch updates for the Zero 30 5G.

Zero 30 5G: Other Features

The rest of the highlights of Zero 30 5G include an In-display fingerprint sensor, NFC support, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Dual speaker tuned by DTS, up to 9GB memory fusion technology, IP53 water and dust ingress protection that protects the smartphone in wet weather, and vacuum chamber liquid cooling keeps smartphone cool during prolonged recording and gaming sessions.