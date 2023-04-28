Popular budget range smartphone manufacturer brand Infinix unveils its new entry-level Infinix Smart 7 HD smartphone in the Indian market. The smart 7 HD smartphone comes with decent specifications at an affordable price. Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the Smart 7 HD smartphone. 

Infinix Smart 7 HD sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. You’ll get a dual rear camera setup at the back with an 8MP primary camera joined by an AI lens and there’s a 5MP snapper for selfies and video chats. The back panel of the phone comes with a 3D textured wave pattern which is inspired by the lively ripples. 

The device is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 12 based on XOS 12 out of the box. Infinix packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Other highlights of the Infinix Smart 7 HD include 2GB virtual RAM support, expandable storage of up to 2TB, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

The Infinix Smart 7 HD comes at an introductory price of ₹5,999 and will go on sale from May 4 via Flipkart. It comes in four beautiful color options- Silk Blue, Ink Black, Jade White, and Green Apple. 

