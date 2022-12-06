The ZERO 5G 2023 smartphone has been introduced by Infinix, and it arrives with powerful performance upgrades and massive storage capabilities.

The next-gen features offer capacity for uninterrupted use and gaming experiences. The device is super fast, making users to experience new horizons as it leads the pack.

ZERO 5G 2023 offers great speed

The speed is commendable and made possible as the device is the first to make use of the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 6nm 5G chipset. Infinix reveals that there are two ARM Cortex-A78 processors clocked up to 2.6GHz.

This much performance should be sufficient for most basic users and easily handles downloading files, browsing, social media, or streaming. In addition, the device maintains lower power consumption as it aggregates with nearby 4G networks and Wi-Fi to increase bandwidth.

Attractive display

The ZERO 5G 2023 comes with a 6.78 FHD display that’s massive enough for everything Android users need. The bold color enhancement comes with peak brightness of 500 nits. The 240Hz sample rate and 120Hz super fluid refresh rate work to create dynamic visuals.

Users can take advantage of different types screen rate options, and they can also switch between zooming and browsing. Switching between different refresh rates help users to reduce power consumption on their mobile phone.

Camera features

The ZERO 5G 2023 boasts a 50MP AI camera, 2MP depth camera, and another 2MP micro camera. Users can create high quality photos with the Infinix smartphone. Low light shots are reported to possible with amazing results.

There’s also the Film Mode feature to make video editing a breeze. You can be assured this smartphone is able to generate fuller colors and vibrancy. The amazing thing is that it is equipped with 960 fps slow motion technology makes for amazing slow motion technology.

Other key features

Battery: 5000mAh

UI: XOS 12

Engine: Erdal Engine 3.0

AI Gallery

Pricing

The Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 costs is estimated at $239. It arrives in Pearly White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black.