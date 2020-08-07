Instagram debuts Reels – a new (and familiar) way to create content

Instagram has just rolled out Instagram Reels, a creative, fun, and new way to create content for your friends, family and followers. You can now create and edit 15-second long multi-clip videos and add in your personal touch of audio, new creative tools, and flashy effects.

Creating an Instagram Reel works like magic. Swipe to your Instagram Camera and swipe to the new Reels option at the bottom. You’ll see a load of new features and tricks to try out to make your 15-second videos look even better.

With a rich library of songs to choose from the Instagram music library, you can add music to your video, along with your own custom music or audio. There is also a good selection of AR Effects to give your content an extra touch.

Using the Timer and Countdown feature lets you record while your phone is on a stand or a trip-pod. The Align tool lets you line-up objects from previous clips to make sure the continuity from the previous clip is maintained, for when you want to go the extra mile for your content.

Lastly, you can choose to speed up or slow parts of the audio or video, whether you’re looking to keep a pace or making a slow-motion video.

Reels can be recorded in a variety of ways. You can compile a series of clips, record in one go, or use a video from your gallery.

When you have created your ideal Instagram Reel, you can move on to the share screen and make further customizations on the final appearance before sharing it with your audience. It will appear on a dedicated Reels tab on your profile for others to view and can also be shared on your feed.

The option of Reel on your profile can also be removed from the settings.

If you share an Instagram Reel to your story, it will only last 24 hours, so keep that in mind.