Anker, a leading name in charging solutions, has been relatively quiet this year, but that is about to change with the launch of their exciting new Prime series. Comprising four power banks and four GaN chargers, the Prime series aims to cater to the ever-growing need to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

The Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank, the flagship of the power bank lineup, is an absolute beast in terms of capacity and versatility. Equipped with two USB-C ports capable of delivering up to 140W each and a single USB-A port, this power bank can deliver a staggering 205W when both USB-C ports are in use. It goes even further, hitting a remarkable 250W output when all three ports are active.

A standout feature of this power bank is its built-in screen, providing real-time charging statistics. The screen is a welcome addition for those who crave visibility into their charging status. What’s even more impressive is that this powerful device retails for just $179, making it a great value proposition.

For users seeking a slightly more compact option, Anker offers a 20,000mAh variant at $129, capable of reaching 200W with the same port configuration. For those looking for even more portability, the 12,000mAh model, priced at $89, boasts dual USB-C ports with a maximum output of 130W. All these power banks come with wireless charging capabilities, which is a delightful feature for users with compatible devices.

Anker is complementing this by releasing a 100W charging base at $69, equipped with pogo pins to dock the power banks, along with dual USB-C ports and an additional USB-A port for charging other devices simultaneously.

Turning our attention to the GaN chargers, the flagship Anker Prime 240W Charger is an impressive offering with three USB-C ports and a USB-A port. When all four ports are in use, it reaches a remarkable 240W output, with a maximum of 140W available via USB-C. Priced at $199, this charger comes with a convenient vertical stand. Anker also caters to users on the go with fold-out pin GaN chargers.

The Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger is another noteworthy product featuring dual USB-C ports and a USB-A port. Capable of delivering 100W over a single USB-C port or dividing the power across all three ports, it offers flexibility and convenience for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Retailing at $84 on Amazon, there’s also a budget-friendly 67W variant available for just $59.

Rounding off the GaN charger lineup is the Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station, boasting dual USB-C, USB-A, and AC ports, with a combined output of 140W. This versatile charging station is currently available for $109.

All items in the series are available for pre-order or sale now, with deliveries set to begin in the last week of October.

Price and Availability

Availability and pricing of the Anker Prime lineup are listed below. Most products will be available for purchase as of today on Amazon.com and Anker.com.

Anker Prime 240-watt GaN DesktopCharger, $199.99: Available for pre-order today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

Anker Prime 250-watt Power Bank, $179.99: Available for pre-order today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

Anker Prime 67-watt GaN Wall Charger, $59.99: Available today.

Anker Prime 100-watt GaN Wall Charger,$84.99: Available today.

Anker Prime 130-watt Power Bank, $89.99: Available today.

Anker Prime 200-watt Power Bank, $129.99: Available today.

Wireless 100-watt Charging Base, $69.99: Available today.

Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station, $109.99: Available today