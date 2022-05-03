As I’ve previously covered, I recently made the iPhone my daily driver smartphone. It was a long internal struggle, but one that I’m happy with for the moment. After some internal discussions, Android Guys has decided this marks a unique opportunity for us to cover iPhone and iOS periodically.

We understand that this site is founded around the Android platform, but have always been open to experimenting with expanded coverage. So, allow us to introduce our new article series titled iOS Interruptions.

In this space, we will cover a few iOS or iPhone items per month. This could be an app review or the latest accessories we’ve been able to test out. It could even mean we drop some of the bigger news surrounding Apple’s products as well.

We ask our readers to keep an open mind with these new posts. The Android Guys team understands that this is an enthusiast site around Google’s OS. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t nerd out on its lone competitor. Thank you for taking a moment to read this announcement, and as always, thanks for reading Android Guys.