iQOO may be gearing up for the launch of the iQOO Neo 8 series, according to the leaks. We can expect two smartphones in the upcoming iQOO Neo 8 series- Neo 8 and Neo 8 Pro. A month ago, the brand unveiled the iQOO Neo 7 series globally, and it’s too early as well as surprising to see a successor to the iQOO Neo 7. Although the brand itself has not confirmed any details about it. As per earlier reports, iQOO already starts developing the Neo 8 series devices.

A reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the key features and design details of the iQOO Neo 8 Series. The upcoming iQOO Neo 8 series will come with MediaTek’s flagship processor, 1.5K resolution display, and much more. Let’s have a look at the further details.

iQOO’s Neo series smartphones are fully gaming-focused smartphones and it’s very obvious we can expect a flagship processor, high resolutions display, and other features in it. As per the leaks, the iQOO Neo 8 series are likely to launch in May 2023. According to the tipster, iQOO Neo 8 Pro will be the first device to equip MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ processor. Talking about the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, it’s the highest-end chipset from the house of MediaTek which is based on 2nd Gen 4nm architecture and has Immortalis-G715 GPU and 1xARM Cortex-X3.

Furthermore, leaks suggest that the iQOO Neo 8 Pro will feature a 50MP 1/1.5-inch main camera sensor. Probably, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup but apart from the main sensor, other specs are unknown. It will pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage.

According to the leaks, the base iQOO Neo 8 model is said to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and it might come with 120W fast charging. There is no doubt the iQOO Neo 8 series smartphones will first launch in its home country- China. A kind reminder- please take all this info with a pinch of salt.