iQOO unveils TWS 1 wireless earbuds in China

iQOO has introduced its new TWS 1 wireless earbuds in China along with the iQOO 11S smartphone. iQOO’s new TWS 1 is nothing but a rebranded version of its parent company’s Vivo TWS 3 Pro with some minor changes. Have a look at the specs, features, and pricing of the TWS 1 earbuds.

iQOO TWS 1 retails at CNY 399 (~$55) in China and sales will commence on July 10th through the brand’s official online store and other retailers. It comes in two attractive color options Legendary Editon (BMW’s M badge color scheme) and the track version (a gray color with yellow shades).

The TWS 1 earbuds have an in-ear design and it looks very similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. The 12.2mm dynamic sound driver tuned by Golden Ears Acoustic Lab produces immersive sound while listening and the intelligent active noise cancellation of up to 49dB offers a crystal clear sound quality in noisy environments. The buds offer 3D panoramic audio with support for 3D binaural recording and a 420mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 42 hours with a charging case on a single charge. It has a game mode that reduces latency to 52ms.

Certified with IP54 water and dust resistance rating usable in any environmental conditions. The fast Bluetooth v5.3 tech ensures a seamless pairing experience and it can be paired with two devices (Phone + Laptop) simultaneously thanks to the dual connection feature. The device has a find my earbuds feature and end-to-end aptX lossless transmission support.

iQOO TWS 1 In a Nutshell

12.2mm dynamic driver tuned by Golden Ears Acoustic labs

Game mode with 52ms latency

Active Noise Cancellation support up to 49dB

4.98 grams each earbud weight

Offers up to 42 hours of battery life with case on a single charge

Gestures Support

Multi-device connectivity and Bluetooth v5.3 tech

Starts at CNY 399 (~$55)