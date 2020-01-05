Jabra announces Elite Active 75t for February

Jabra on Sunday announced the newest member of its Elite series of earphones, offering up the Elite Active 75t. Slated to arrive in February, the true wireless earbuds are designed for listeners with active lifestyles.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The Elite Active 75t are a successor to the Elite Active 65t and feature an 89 percent boost in battery life. Yet somehow, they’re 22 percent smaller at the same time.

The new earbuds are the fitness and active variant of the recently launched Elite 75t and come with IP57 protective rating. In other words, they’re dust and sweat resistant, waterproof, and deigned to go to the gym with you and help knock out that resolution.

Battery life is rated up to 7.5 hours per charge with the carrying case extending that time up to 28 hours. Charging is done via USB Type C.

The earbuds provide passive noise reduction; however, listeners can opt to let sound in through Jabra’s HearThrough technology. There are four microphones in the earbuds which lead to crystal clear calls.

On top of all of these great features, the Elite Active 75t are backed by a two-year warranty.

Availability

The Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available starting in February 2020 at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com with a $199 retail price. With six colors expected over the next few months, some of them will be exclusive to retailers.

Navy, Copper Black (Amazon exclusive), Titanium Black (Best Buy exclusive) all launch in February with Grey (March), Sienna (April) and Mint (April) arriving in the ensuing months.

Jabra MyControls and MySound

In Q2 of 2020, Jabra will enable a pair of software features designed to enhance the listening experience and add more control to the Elite Active 75t.

Jabra MyControls gives users the option to use just one earbud. Using either the left or the right as a standalone, this will further extend the life of the battery.

Jabra MySound allows listeners to optimize the sound experience with personal profiles. Using a series of beeps, a test will create the perfect playback at an individualized level.