Jabra is set to announce the latest additions to its Evolve2 range on March 27, which includes three headsets designed for flexible hybrid working. The Evolve2 65 Flex, Evolve2 55, and Evolve2 50 headsets are engineered to provide users with professional features and premium sound for taking calls and meetings no matter their environment, whether at home, in the office, or somewhere in between.

The new headsets feature Jabra Air Comfort technology for maximum comfort, Jabra ClearVoice Microphone systems that meet premium microphones for the open office standard, integrated 360° busy light, and 28mm custom speakers for premium sound for music. The headsets are also certified for leading virtual meeting platforms, and UC-certified and Microsoft Teams-certified variants are available.

Additional key features of the new Evolve2 headsets include:

Maximum comfort with Jabra Air Comfort technology

Jabra ClearVoice Microphone systems that meet premium microphone for the open office standard

Integrated 360° busy light



28mm custom speakers deliver premium sound for music

Certified for leading virtual meeting platforms (UC-certified and Microsoft Teams-certified variants available)

Up to 30m/100ft wireless range ( Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 only )

Personalization with Jabra Sound+, Jabra MySound and voice assistants ( Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 only )

Connect two devices at the same time with dual connectivity ( Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 ) and connect to another device via Bluetooth while plugged in ( Evolve2 50 )

Boom arm mute and answer call

Available in stereo and mono (Evolve2 55 & Evolve2 50 only) – Evolve2 65 Flex available in stereo

Optional charging stand (Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 only)

Evolve2 65 Flex only:

Most portable professional headset* with unique fold-and-go design

Best-in-class Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)*

Hideaway boom arm for discreet on-the-go professionalism

Up to 20 hours of talk time with ANC/busy light off, up to 15 hours of talk time with ANC/busy light on, up to 32 hours of listening time with ANC/busy light off, up to 21 hours of listening time with ANC/busy light on

Evolve2 55 only:

Up to 16 hours of talk time with ANC/busy light off, up to 10 hours of talk time with ANC/busy light on, and up to 18 hours of listening time with ANC/busy light off, up to 15 hours of listening time with ANC/busy light on



As with most work-focused tech, the pricing isn’t cheap. The Jabra Evolve2 series will be available to purchase in April and the lowest cost of entry will be $189.

Evolve2 65 Flex MSRP $329 ($389 with Wireless Charging Pad)

Evolve2 55 Stereo MSRP $269 ($319 with charging stand)

Evolve2 55 Mono MSRP $259 ($309 with charging stand)

Evolve2 50 Stereo MSRP $199

Evolve2 50 Mono MSRP $189

Find out more about Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex at www.jabra.com/evolve2-65-flex

Find out more about Jabra Evolve2 55 at www.jabra.com/evolve2-55

Find out more about Jabra Evolve2 50 at www.jabra.com/evolve2-50