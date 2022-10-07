Jabra has released new earbuds, the Connect 5t. Based on the Elite 5 product line, the Connect 5t was designed for people who work from home and need their earbuds to handle both work and play.

The Connect 5t features 6 integrated mics for clear calls. You also get hybrid active noise cancellation to block out any surrounding noise. These earbuds are ready to take on your workday with a battery life of up to 7 hours (28 hours with the case).

The 6mm speakers should ensure some quality sound, both in the office and out of it. Jabra also enabled Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and Spotify Tap.

The Jabra Connect 5t is available exclusively from Best Buy and will retail for $169.99.