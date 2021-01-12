Jabra Elite 85t picks up four new color options

Jabra hasn’t introduced any new products for the start of 2021 but that doesn’t mean it’s not doing altogether. Indeed, it has something minor up its sleeve for the virtual event that is CES 2021.

Its most recent earphones, the Elite 85t noise-canceling true-wireless earbuds, now come in four new color options. Set to hit retailers in the coming weeks, the earbuds will be offered in gold/beige, copper/black, black, and gray. These colors join the titanium/black version that launched back in October.

The Elite 85t typically sell for about $230, but have occasionally dropped to about $180 on Amazon and other retailers.

Key features for the Jabra Elite 85t:

Six microphones

Adjustable ANC

Dust and rain resistance (IPX4)

25 hours battery life including case

Qi wireless charging for earbud case

12mm speakers