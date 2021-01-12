Jabra Elite 85t picks up four new color options

By
AndroidGuys
-

Jabra hasn’t introduced any new products for the start of 2021 but that doesn’t mean it’s not doing altogether. Indeed, it has something minor up its sleeve for the virtual event that is CES 2021.

Its most recent earphones, the Elite 85t noise-canceling true-wireless earbuds, now come in four new color options. Set to hit retailers in the coming weeks, the earbuds will be offered in gold/beige, copper/black, black, and gray. These colors join the titanium/black version that launched back in October.

The Elite 85t typically sell for about $230, but have occasionally dropped to about $180 on Amazon and other retailers.

Key features for the Jabra Elite 85t:

  • Six microphones
  • Adjustable ANC
  • Dust and rain resistance (IPX4)
  • 25 hours battery life including case
  • Qi wireless charging for earbud case
  • 12mm speakers
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

V-MODA unwraps M-200 ANC for 2021

Ampere expands its reach with hydro-powered Shower Power speaker

Roborock intros S7 robot vacuum with advanced mopping capabilities