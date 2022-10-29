Today, more than ever, hybrid working is the in-thing for most professionals. Recognizing this, Jabra, a leader in sound and office solutions, launched the Evolve2 Buds.

Jabra understands just how important it is for professionals to be able to work on the go. With the new Evolve2 Buds, it is now easy for a working professional to work from anywhere.

Why Evolve2 Buds?

If you’re a professional who constantly takes part in virtual meetings, these buds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration. Using Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the wireless earbuds help to reduce unsettling background sound so you make clearer calls.

Jabra on its website claims that professionals who use the Evolve2 Buds can engage in “pitching from the kitchen, calling from the co-working space, or fit the status meetings around the daily dog walk.”

Apart from offering a reduction of noise, and boosting the quality of conversations, Evolve2 Buds also offer stable connectivity and increased mobility. Users enjoy the long wireless range of up to 20 meters/65 feet. This means that a user has the freedom to move about in the home or in remote working environments without conceding call quality.

Features of Evolve2 Buds

Certified for Microsoft Teams and other closely related platforms

and other closely related platforms MultiSensor Voice technology making use of multiple microphones together with Jabra processes helps block unwanted sound

technology making use of multiple microphones together with Jabra processes helps block unwanted sound HearThrough and single earbud use enables users to hear surrounding sounds through the earbuds

and single earbud use enables users to hear surrounding sounds through the earbuds Better battery life offering at least 33 hours of usage is a massive boost that comes along with wireless charging technology

offering at least 33 hours of usage is a massive boost that comes along with wireless charging technology Advanced Multipoint connection enables connection to two devices at once

enables connection to two devices at once Plug & Play USB adapter offers enhanced connectivity

offers enhanced connectivity Adjustable ANC to filter out background noise and help the user to focus better

to filter out background noise and help the user to focus better Ultra-discreet design presents ultimate comfort and a professional appearance

Working-class professionals will always root for more freedom and flexibility that makes working from anywhere a lot easier. These earbuds play a significant role in increasing employee inclusion in hybrid work.

Evolve2 Buds are scheduled to be available at the end of November at $269. Check out more information from the Jabra website.