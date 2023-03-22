Jabra unveiled affordable Elite 4 TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

Popular audio brand Jabra introduced its new Jabra Elite 4 affordable TWS earbuds. The latest addition to its flagship Elite lineup comes with advanced features at an affordable price tag. Jabra Elite 4 is specially designed for physical and sports activities. Successor to the Jabra Elite 3 earbuds (launched in 2021) offers an elevated experience. The Jabra Elite 4 has a very similar design to the Elite 3 and it offers great comfort and optimal sound.

Jabra Elite 4 has 4-microphone call technology and Active Noise Cancellation support which filters out unwanted sounds and offers crystal clear sound in a noisy environment. The earbuds ship with a 6mm sound driver that offers good sound.

The Elite 4 TWS earbuds come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating which makes the earbuds sweatproof and waterproof. The earbuds offer up to 5.5 hours of playback time and with the case, it lasts up to 28 hours with ANC off and up to 22 hours with ANC on. The earbuds have a great ergonomic design which offers all-day comfort. It has fast charge support, Jabra claims that the earbuds offer 1 hour of playback with just 10 min of charge.

Jabra Elite 4 comes with Bluetooth Multipoint feature which makes switching smooth and stress-free, without missing a single beat. The earbuds have fast pair (compatible with Android 6 or above) and swift pair (compatible with windows 10 or higher) support that ensures instant connection to phones or laptops. Jabra Elite 4 comes in four classic options- Navy, Lilac, Light Beige, and Drak Gray.

The Jabra Elite 4 is priced at $99.99 and is available for purchase through Jabra’s official website and other selected retailers.