JBL announces new product line with Charge 5 and four TWS earbuds

By
Josiah Ward
-
JBL 75 Years

2021 marks the 75th anniversary of JBL, and with that comes many updated products across their entire line.

Speaker and a Soundbar

JBL Charge 5

The JBL Charge 5 is an upgrade to the Charge series with:

  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • An IP67 rating
  • JBL PartyBoost
  • A 7,500mAh Powerbank for 20 hours of playtime and the ability to charge other devices through the USB-C port

The Charge 5 will be available in Black, Blue, Gray, Red, Teal, and Camo for $179.95

In addition, a soundbar known as the JBL Bar 5.0 was revealed with Dolby Atmos, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Bluetooth audio. It will be available in the spring for around $349.99.

JBL Bar 5.0

JBL Headphones

JBL Tour One

In its top-tier line, JBL has released the Tour Ones, over-ear headphones with ANC, in addition to:

  • 40 mm dynamic drivers
  • Fast charging
  • Easy access to your phone’s assistant
  • A battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC on

The Tour Ones will run you about $299.95.

If you’re looking for a cheaper offering, look no further than the £159.99 Live 660NC and £119.99 Live 460NC.

JBL True Wireless Earbuds

Tour Pro+

The Tour Pro+ feature 6.8mm drivers, Qi wireless charging, dual connections, and IPX4 water resistance. These will run about $199.95.

JBL Tour Pro+

Live Pro+

The Live Pro+ feature adaptive noise-cancelling, dual connect, 6 hours of battery life, and IPX4 resistance for £169.99.

JBL Live Pro+

Reflect Mini NC TWS

JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS

The Reflect Mini TWS are pretty unremarkable with active noise cancellation, though they are fully waterproof and reflective, making them perfect for athletes.

 

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Lenovo Tab P11

Lenovo Tab P11 is an amazing tablet at an ultra-low price

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 announced with QLED display

Best of CES 2020