JBL announces new product line with Charge 5 and four TWS earbuds

2021 marks the 75th anniversary of JBL, and with that comes many updated products across their entire line.
Speaker and a Soundbar
The JBL Charge 5 is an upgrade to the Charge series with:
- Bluetooth 5.1
- An IP67 rating
- JBL PartyBoost
- A 7,500mAh Powerbank for 20 hours of playtime and the ability to charge other devices through the USB-C port
The Charge 5 will be available in Black, Blue, Gray, Red, Teal, and Camo for $179.95
In addition, a soundbar known as the JBL Bar 5.0 was revealed with Dolby Atmos, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Bluetooth audio. It will be available in the spring for around $349.99.
JBL Headphones
In its top-tier line, JBL has released the Tour Ones, over-ear headphones with ANC, in addition to:
- 40 mm dynamic drivers
- Fast charging
- Easy access to your phone’s assistant
- A battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC on
The Tour Ones will run you about $299.95.
If you’re looking for a cheaper offering, look no further than the £159.99 Live 660NC and £119.99 Live 460NC.
JBL True Wireless Earbuds
Tour Pro+
The Tour Pro+ feature 6.8mm drivers, Qi wireless charging, dual connections, and IPX4 water resistance. These will run about $199.95.
Live Pro+
The Live Pro+ feature adaptive noise-cancelling, dual connect, 6 hours of battery life, and IPX4 resistance for £169.99.
Reflect Mini NC TWS
The Reflect Mini TWS are pretty unremarkable with active noise cancellation, though they are fully waterproof and reflective, making them perfect for athletes.