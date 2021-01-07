JBL announces new product line with Charge 5 and four TWS earbuds

2021 marks the 75th anniversary of JBL, and with that comes many updated products across their entire line.

Speaker and a Soundbar

The JBL Charge 5 is an upgrade to the Charge series with:

Bluetooth 5.1

An IP67 rating

JBL PartyBoost

A 7,500mAh Powerbank for 20 hours of playtime and the ability to charge other devices through the USB-C port

The Charge 5 will be available in Black, Blue, Gray, Red, Teal, and Camo for $179.95

In addition, a soundbar known as the JBL Bar 5.0 was revealed with Dolby Atmos, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Bluetooth audio. It will be available in the spring for around $349.99.

JBL Headphones

In its top-tier line, JBL has released the Tour Ones, over-ear headphones with ANC, in addition to:

40 mm dynamic drivers

Fast charging

Easy access to your phone’s assistant

A battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC on

The Tour Ones will run you about $299.95.

If you’re looking for a cheaper offering, look no further than the £159.99 Live 660NC and £119.99 Live 460NC.

JBL True Wireless Earbuds

Tour Pro+

The Tour Pro+ feature 6.8mm drivers, Qi wireless charging, dual connections, and IPX4 water resistance. These will run about $199.95.

Live Pro+

The Live Pro+ feature adaptive noise-cancelling, dual connect, 6 hours of battery life, and IPX4 resistance for £169.99.

Reflect Mini NC TWS

The Reflect Mini TWS are pretty unremarkable with active noise cancellation, though they are fully waterproof and reflective, making them perfect for athletes.