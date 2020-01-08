JBL unveils new earbuds and headphones

CES 2020 is in full swing and it’s the best time of year for people who love gadgets and electronics. It’s now when we get to see all of the wonderful tech that will make its way into retail stores and homes over the next few months.

One of the more popular product types to showcase at the annual event is headphones. Collectively this now includes wired, wireless, over-ear, earbuds, and other form factors.

JBL, being a big player in the audio space, unveiled a handful of new headphones and earbuds this week. With five different models to choose from, they’re priced $120-$350 and suit the needs of a variety of user types.

Here’s an at-a-glance look at what JBL has on the horizon as it pertains to portable, personal audio options.

TUNE 220TWS ($120)

True wireless earbuds

12.5mm driver

Voice Assistant

Make/receive calls

3 hours playtime per charge

19 hours playtime with charging case

Available in six colors

LIVE 3000TWS ($150)

True wireless in-ear headphones

12.5mm driver

Ambient Aware technology

Person-Fi sound profiles

Voice Assistant

Make/receive calls

6 hours playtime per charge

20 hours playtime with charging case

Available in four colors

CLUB 950NC ($250)

Wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones

Ambient Aware technology

Person-Fi sound profiles

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

EQ personalization

Dual-Mic technology for calls

55 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth (5.0)

22 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth and ANC

30 hours playtime per charge on AUX and ANC

Available in black

CLUB 700BT ($200)

Wireless on-ear headphones

Ambient Aware technology

Personi-Fi sound profiles

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

EQ personalization

Dual-Mic technology for calls

50 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth (5.0)

Available in black

CLUB ONE ($350)

Wireless, over-ear, True Adaptive Noise Cancelling headphones inspired by pro musicians

40mm graphene driver

Dual auxiliary input

Ambient Aware technology

Person-Fi sound profiles

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

EQ personalization

Dual-Mic technology for calls

45 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth

23 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth and ANC

25 hours playtime per charge on AUX and ANC

Available in black