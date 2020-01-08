JBL unveils new earbuds and headphones

CES 2020 is in full swing and it’s the best time of year for people who love gadgets and electronics. It’s now when we get to see all of the wonderful tech that will make its way into retail stores and homes over the next few months.
One of the more popular product types to showcase at the annual event is headphones. Collectively this now includes wired, wireless, over-ear, earbuds, and other form factors.
JBL, being a big player in the audio space, unveiled a handful of new headphones and earbuds this week. With five different models to choose from, they’re priced $120-$350 and suit the needs of a variety of user types.
Here’s an at-a-glance look at what JBL has on the horizon as it pertains to portable, personal audio options.
TUNE 220TWS ($120)
- True wireless earbuds
- 12.5mm driver
- Voice Assistant
- Make/receive calls
- 3 hours playtime per charge
- 19 hours playtime with charging case
- Available in six colors
LIVE 3000TWS ($150)
- True wireless in-ear headphones
- 12.5mm driver
- Ambient Aware technology
- Person-Fi sound profiles
- Voice Assistant
- Make/receive calls
- 6 hours playtime per charge
- 20 hours playtime with charging case
- Available in four colors
CLUB 950NC ($250)
- Wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones
- Ambient Aware technology
- Person-Fi sound profiles
- Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- EQ personalization
- Dual-Mic technology for calls
- 55 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth (5.0)
- 22 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth and ANC
- 30 hours playtime per charge on AUX and ANC
- Available in black
CLUB 700BT ($200)
- Wireless on-ear headphones
- Ambient Aware technology
- Personi-Fi sound profiles
- Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- EQ personalization
- Dual-Mic technology for calls
- 50 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth (5.0)
- Available in black
CLUB ONE ($350)
- Wireless, over-ear, True Adaptive Noise Cancelling headphones inspired by pro musicians
- 40mm graphene driver
- Dual auxiliary input
- Ambient Aware technology
- Person-Fi sound profiles
- Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- EQ personalization
- Dual-Mic technology for calls
- 45 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth
- 23 hours playtime per charge on Bluetooth and ANC
- 25 hours playtime per charge on AUX and ANC
- Available in black