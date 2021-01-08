JLab JBuds Frames announced: speakers for any glasses at $50

JLab Audio is probably one of the premier company for those looking for cheap, high-quality audio devices. Now, their line has expanded with the JBuds Frames.

The JBuds Frames consist of two true wireless audio devices that attach to any type of eyewear. They feature 16 mm drivers which allows the user to both hear their audio without sharing it to the world while simultaneously allowing you to hear the world.

With an 8-hour playtime, IPX4 rating, and a 30-foot range, the JBuds Frames will be able to be used throughout the day and across environments.

In true Jlab fashion, the JBuds Frames feature two EQ settings, JLab Signature and Bass Boost in addition to two silicone slips to ensure a secure fit on the user.

The JLab Jbuds Frames are available for just $50 with a 2-year warranty, which is good as you’ll be able to move the JBuds Frames between any pairs of glasses you’re wearing.