KDE Plasma Mobile Updated with new UI and apps

Plasma Mobile is a user interface for Linux Phones and Tablets developed by the KDE developers, the same people who make the Plasma desktop. It has become exceptionally popular this year with the launch of the PINEPHONE “Community Edition” by the Linux device maker PINE64.

To end the year with a bang, Plasma Mobile has been updated with a refreshed UI and lower resource usage. This primarily comes from the updated theme, which is based upon QtQuick Controls 2.

RAM usage has also been decreased for several apps in Plasma Mobile, with Kirigami Gallery using almost 80 megabytes less of RAM.

KDE Plasma Mobile now also has:

Notification actions for the lock screen

A new toggle to enable a night theme

Color schemes for the keyboard

Ability to change password in the Settings app

Updated Angelfish browser with built-in ad blocker, notification support, and a download manager

Updated sidebar across apps

There is also a new chat client called NeoChat based on the Matrix protocol. You can learn more about KDE Plasma Mobile on their website.