Kevin Durant teams with Master & Dynamic to launch KD13 colorways

For those of you that don’t know me, I’m a bit of a sneakerhead. Even more so I have a somewhat abnormal love for headphones and the like. My wife says I should see someone about it, but I digress.

One of Brooklyn’s newest residents, Kevin Durant, has partnered with an audio powerhouse based out of New York City to help with the release of two new colorways of the Nike Zoom KD13’s. The ‘Hype’ and ‘Chill’ colorways will be accompanied by matching headphones and truly wireless earphones from New York’s own Master & Dynamic.

From Jonathan Levine, founder of Master & Dynamic:

Master & Dynamic was born and bred in New York City, one of the great basketball cities in the world. Our offices are half a block from Madison Square Garden, and a short train ride to The Barclays Center, home to The Brooklyn Nets and our partner Kevin Durant…Once again, we pushed the envelope on materials and finishes and have created a limited run of the boldest and best performing headphones and earphones ever seen

There will be two custom pairs of goodness for your ear holes. First up are the MW65 Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear headphones. These are the same MW65’s that are currently out, just in the Hype and Chill colorways to match the KD13’s.

Next are the MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones. Again these will be the same MW07’s that are readily available, but will be in the same limited edition colorways as the MW65.

M&D CHILL 1 of 6

There’s good news and bad news I suppose. Bad news first? The limited edition headphones and earphones will not be available for purchase. I repeat, you won’t be able to buy these. However…

Master & Dynamic will be hosting a giveaway on their Instagram page May 7 and you can win a pair of headphones. If you’re reading this at the time of publishing (May 6), you should probably go follow M&D on Insta… just go. And good luck!

M&D HYPE 1 of 6