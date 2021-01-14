Kingston Workflow Station announced for content creators

Kingston is a company specializing in flash memory and storage. During this year’s CES, they announced the Workflow Station and their accompanying Workflow Readers.

The Kingston Workflow Station is tailored to content creators who are finishing up production and need to offload files. The Workflow Station connects to your computer with the included USB-C to C cable and is powered by a separate power adapter, with Kingston including four different country converters. Once plugged in, you can connect any combination of the three Readers to the four available USB-C docks to best fit your particular workflow and setup.

The Kingston Workflow Station will run you $135.20 and includes the USB miniHub, which will be described below. The purchase comes with a 2-year warranty, which includes free technical support via Kingston’s website.

Here’s what you need to know about the three readers for the Kingston Workflow Station:

Workflow USB miniHUB, included with the Workflow Station, has two ports, one being a USB-A and the other being a USB-C

Workflow SD Reader, available for $36.40. It supports two UHS-II SD cards, and includes a USB-C cable to allow it to be used independently of the Workflow Station

Workflow microSD Reader, which supports two UHS-II microSD cards. It includes a USB-C cable for independent use and costs $36.40