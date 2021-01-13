Kohler kicks off 2021 with smart toilet, touchless faucet, and $16,000 bathtub

The coronavirus may have turned CES into a virtual event for 2021 but that doesn’t mean that companies are sitting on the sidelines. Indeed, many are still introducing new products and showcasing things to come over the coming year.

Kohler this week offered up a sneak peek for some of its newest product, including a host of new smart products for the bathroom and kitchen. Among them are a $16,000 bathtub, a touchless bathroom faucet, and smart toilets.

Kohler will have its own digital [email protected] event on February 2-3 where it is expected to showcase some 80 products and innovations.

Stillness Bath

With pricing that reportedly ranges from $6,100-$16,000, the tub starts by filling up from the bottom and then overflows into the Hinoki wood moat to create a soothing sound.

A full spectrum of lighting wraps the bath and helps create the mood, while fog then envelopes the surface bath. Essential oils can be added to the experience tower which emit “invigorating aromas to stimulate the senses and promote focus”.

The Stillness Bath is expected to arrive in 2021.

Innate Intelligent Toilet

The Innate isn’t smart in the ways one might expect; it doesn’t tie to your phone or work with Google Home, but it’s got some intelligence under the hood — or is it tank? The toilet features a heated seat, automatic opening and closing, intuitive remote, and a bidet function. Look for it to arrive later this summer for about $3,100.

Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet

The touchless bathroom faucet arrives not a moment too soon, providing users with hands-free activation for washing hands, brushing teeth, and other tasks. Offered in two models, one has a built-in sensor while the other is activated by a remote puck.