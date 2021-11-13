Kyocera launched the durable and slim DuraSport 5G on the Verizon network. At 6.5 ounces, it is for those who prefer a slim device with an active lifestyle but still want the benefit and durability of Kyocera.

The DuraSport 5G is IP68 rated which means it can withstand dust, dirt, sand and can survive a dip in up to 6.5 feet of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. It can be easily cleaned with mild detergent or alcohol wipes. So no worries if you dirty it up.

It is military-rated to withstand drops up to 5 feet on concrete.

Upfront you have a full-HD+, 6.1-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The device has an 8MP front-facing camera capable of Facial Recognition.

Around the back, you have a fingerprint reader and a dual-camera setup. There is a 48MP main camera and a 16 MP ultra-wide camera.

The side contains a programmable Google Assistant/Push-to-Talk button. This allows you to quickly ask questions, make calls or send texts.

Internally the DuraSport 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with 4GB of RAM. It has 64 GB of onboard storage with up to 1 TB of expandable memory using a microSD card. It has dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and USB-C 3.1.

Kyocera included ANT+ technology which supports capabilities such as Bike Mode and is compatible with some fitness apps and devices.

The non-removable 4,500 mAH battery is capable of Quick Charge 4 and is Qi wireless compatible.

This 5G device supports both Verizon’s mmWave and C-Band. It runs Android 11 and comes in black. The DuraSport5G can be yours today from Verizon for $579.99.