Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW heads to Verizon

Kyocera on Monday announced that its DuraForce Ultra 5G UW will soon be offered through Verizon as part of the carrier’s 5G phone roster.

Extremely rugged and certified to military standard 810H, the DuraForce Ultra 5G UW is built to handle drops (up to five feet) on concrete, water, dust, and extreme temperatures. Moreover, it’s also designed to deal with fog, shock, salt, and other hazardous work environments.

The DuraForce Ultra 5G UW is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which puts it in the middle of the pack in terms of performance. But that’s not the draw with these types of devices; it’s largely centered around usability in all environments. In other words, it’s the sort of phone you’d want to have on a job site. In fact, this is Kyocera’s toughest and most durable phone to date — and it has 5G support.

The 5.45-inch full-HD display works when wet as well as with gloves on. It also offers a bright screen that’s easy to see in daylight. Moreover, the display is protected by Sapphire Shield and is virtually scratchproof.

Other features in the phone include a 24-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel wide-angle (117 degree) camera, and front-facing 8-megapixel camera. Along those lines, the Kyocera handset has a time-of-flight sensor, advanced AR, an “Action Overlay”, Super Night Vision Mode, and low-light pixel binning.

Rounding out the notable details, the Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW has dual front speakers (with a very loud speakerphone), PTT, a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Verizon is expected to announce the pricing and availability in the near future.