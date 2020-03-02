Latest Pixel Feature Drop adds location-based actions, music gesture, more

Google’s second Pixel Feature Drop, rolling out to various Pixel phones as early as today, brings about a number of new features and functions. Not to be confused with the monthly patch and security update, this is a quarterly push that adds interesting ways of interacting and using Pixel phones.
Not all models will see the same features as it largely depends on the hardware and components. Nevertheless, here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect to see come to Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and Pixel 4 series of phones.
- Pause and resume music using a tap gesture
- Live Caption for older models
- Long-press the lock/power button to surface Google Pay credit and debit cards, boarding passes, event tickets, etc.
- New AR effects for Duo video calls on Pixel 4
- Portrait Blur, color pop, 3D photos for front-facing camera
- More customizable emoji
- Schedule system-wide dark theme for sunset to sunrise
- Enable automatic rules (turn on Wi-Fi, Do Not Disturb, etc.) based on location
Visit Google’s blog to learn more about the latest Pixel Feature Drop.