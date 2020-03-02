Latest Pixel Feature Drop adds location-based actions, music gesture, more

Pixel phones get even smarter and more helpful with latest rollout

Google’s second Pixel Feature Drop, rolling out to various Pixel phones as early as today, brings about a number of new features and functions. Not to be confused with the monthly patch and security update, this is a quarterly push that adds interesting ways of interacting and using Pixel phones.

Not all models will see the same features as it largely depends on the hardware and components. Nevertheless, here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect to see come to Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and Pixel 4 series of phones.

Pause and resume music using a tap gesture

Live Caption for older models

Long-press the lock/power button to surface Google Pay credit and debit cards, boarding passes, event tickets, etc.

New AR effects for Duo video calls on Pixel 4

Portrait Blur, color pop, 3D photos for front-facing camera

More customizable emoji

Schedule system-wide dark theme for sunset to sunrise

Enable automatic rules (turn on Wi-Fi, Do Not Disturb, etc.) based on location

Visit Google’s blog to learn more about the latest Pixel Feature Drop.