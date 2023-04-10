Lava Blaze 2 launched in India: Check price and specifications

India’s smartphone brand Lava has officially unveiled the Lava Blaze 2 smartphone under the Blaze series. The latest Blaze 2 comes with decent features at an affordable price. The key specifications of the Lava Blaze 2 include the HD+ display, dual rear camera setup, glass back design, and whole much more. Have a look at the specifications and pricing of the Lava Blaze 2 smartphone.

Lava Blaze 2 starts at ₹8,999 ($109) for 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It comes in Glass Black, Glass orange, and Glass Blue color options. The smartphone will go for sale starting on April 18 via Amazon India.

Lava Blaze 2 is powered by a Unisoc T616 octa-core chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB. The device managed to score 255,298 AnTuTu Benchmark score and offers great performance. The Blaze 2 runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. Lava promises up to one major OS update (to Android 13) and two years of security updates.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269 ppi pixel density. In terms of optics, the Blaz2 has a dual rear camera setup at back with a 13MP primary lens joined by a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAH battery with support for fast charging. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB type C for charging and data transfer. Other features of Blaze 2 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and up to 5GB of virtual RAM support.